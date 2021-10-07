Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.80 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $148,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.