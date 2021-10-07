Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $161.34 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,517,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $161,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

