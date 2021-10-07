Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of Clean Harbors worth $157,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

