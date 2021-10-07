Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.11

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.11 and last traded at $129.23, with a volume of 16804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

