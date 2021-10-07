DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. National Bankshares increased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.51.

Shares of DRTT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,912,756 shares of company stock valued at $24,358,212. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.