Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 1.6%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 234,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 307,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.29.

In related news, insider Martin Whitaker sold 80,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £50,785.56 ($66,351.66). Also, insider Richard Bungay bought 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,468.44 ($13,677.08).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

