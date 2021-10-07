DMScript Market Cap Reaches $398,376.93 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. DMScript has a market cap of $398,376.93 and approximately $8,172.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00062708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,863.23 or 0.99937183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.67 or 0.06832776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

