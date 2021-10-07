Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Domo were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Domo by 19,400.2% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 249,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.