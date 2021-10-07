DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.65.

DASH stock opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,148,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,667,750 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $526,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $559,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

