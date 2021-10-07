Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 533,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $865.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

