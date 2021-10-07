DRH Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 202.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376,389 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 13.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 105,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

