Dril-Quip Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 put options.
In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $5,112,000.
Shares of DRQ opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
