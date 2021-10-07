DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,359 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $172,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

Shares of AON stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.85. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

