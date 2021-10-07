DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after acquiring an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $156.78. 30,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,031. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.