DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,381 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LU traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 532,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

