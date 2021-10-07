DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DTM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.04. 31,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $52,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

