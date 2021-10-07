Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $8,670,619. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

