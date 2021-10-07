Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $601.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

