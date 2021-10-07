Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as low as C$7.60. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 294,713 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

