Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DNE opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Thursday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £81.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.22.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

