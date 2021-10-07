Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 16 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DNE opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Thursday. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a market cap of £81.96 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 420.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.22.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile
