EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.13% of OrthoPediatrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

