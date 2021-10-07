EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

