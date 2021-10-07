EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.