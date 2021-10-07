EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,831 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.