EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 314,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.39% of comScore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in comScore in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $301.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

