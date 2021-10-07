East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

