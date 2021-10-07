EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Reaches $13.07 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $13.07 million and $1.82 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00009545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00105165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011994 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.