Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

