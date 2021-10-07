eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. eBoost has a market cap of $1.80 million and $379.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00332819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

