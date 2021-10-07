ECOSC Market Capitalization Tops $6,029.92 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $6,029.92 and $29.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00047890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00231694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00101553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

Buying and Selling ECOSC

