Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report $151.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.80 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $570.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ECVT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,175. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.