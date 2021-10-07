EDP Renováveis’ (EDRVF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

EDRVF stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

