EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,510. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

