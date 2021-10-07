Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $370.86 million and $1.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,781,185 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

