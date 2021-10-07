Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,022 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.82.

TSLA stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $786.95. 429,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,586,025. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $731.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 billion, a PE ratio of 409.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

