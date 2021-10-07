Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,803 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

MRK traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 541,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

