Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.63

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and traded as low as $45.74. Emera shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

