EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,987. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

