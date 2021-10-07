Endor Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,156.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $77,156.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00351274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016512 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00079029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

