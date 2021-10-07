Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENRFF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.