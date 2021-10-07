Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. 226,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,853. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.