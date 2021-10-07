Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,620,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 201,847 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enerplus were worth $43,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 251.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

