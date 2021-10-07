Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $13.57 on Monday. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

