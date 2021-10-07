EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

