Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Entegris reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $120.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. Entegris has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

