Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

