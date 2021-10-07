Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ELA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envela will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Envela during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.