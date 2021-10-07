Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Get Envista alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. Envista has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 62.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 516,682 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.