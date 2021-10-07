Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,248,170.22 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $1,248,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

