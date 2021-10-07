ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 6,250 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark P. Marron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

